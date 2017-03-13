Arkansas chorale to perform works of Jamaican composers
The University of Arkansas Inspirational Chorale, which began its tour of Jamaica yesterday, will include the works of Jamaican composers in their repertoire at concerts scheduled for Montego Bay, Kingston, and Mandeville. The works have been included in recognition of this being their first show in Jamaica which has been dubbed Sun, Sea, Song and seeks to expose the works of the chorale to Jamaica while exposing them to the diverse Jamaican culture, including its music.
