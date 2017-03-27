Arkansas Children's Northwest Gets $2M from Biggs Family, Packaging Specialties
Karen Biggs, along with the Biggs family and Packaging Specialties Inc. of Fayetteville , has given $2 million to Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale.
