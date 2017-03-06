Arkansas 'bathroom bill' would cover ...

Arkansas 'bathroom bill' would cover government buildings

11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

An Arkansas lawmaker on Monday proposed prohibiting individuals from using bathrooms in government buildings that do not match their gender at birth, despite warnings from the state's Republican governor against a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people. The proposal from Republican Sen. Linda Collins-Smith would require every restroom or changing facility accessible by multiple people at the same time in a government building be designated for use by members of only one sex.

