Arkansas 'bathroom bill' would cover government buildings
An Arkansas lawmaker on Monday proposed prohibiting individuals from using bathrooms in government buildings that do not match their gender at birth, despite warnings from the state's Republican governor against a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people. The proposal from Republican Sen. Linda Collins-Smith would require every restroom or changing facility accessible by multiple people at the same time in a government building be designated for use by members of only one sex.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|35 min
|guest
|34,012
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
