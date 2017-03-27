Arkansas 'Bathroom Bill' Dead for Session, to be Studied
LITTLE ROCK - An Arkansas lawmaker dropped her proposal Wednesday prohibiting individuals from using bathrooms in government buildings that do not match their gender at birth after the legislation had faced opposition from the state's Republican governor and tourism groups.
