Arkansas 'Bathroom Bill' Dead for Ses...

Arkansas 'Bathroom Bill' Dead for Session, to be Studied

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

LITTLE ROCK - An Arkansas lawmaker dropped her proposal Wednesday prohibiting individuals from using bathrooms in government buildings that do not match their gender at birth after the legislation had faced opposition from the state's Republican governor and tourism groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 hr BARNEYII 34,556
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 10 hr Guest 45
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Wed Repeal Explosion 67
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 26 kennie23 38
News Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
life after expulsion Mar 24 This him 3
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Mar 21 Capt Obvious 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,943,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC