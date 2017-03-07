Another voucher expansion bill clears...

Another voucher expansion bill clears House panel

20 hrs ago

A bill that would expand a special-needs education voucher program to include foster children passed on a voice vote with some dissent in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Legislation enacted in 2015 established the Succeed Scholarship , a voucher program that uses public tax dollars to pay for students with special needs to attend private schools.

