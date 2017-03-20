ACLU, HRC, Ark. Trans Equality Coalition decry anti-trans bills
'Back up off us': Miss Major Griffin-Gracy speaks while Kendra Johnson with HRC, Rev. Gwen Fry with ARTEC and Rita Sklar with ACLU of Arkansas look on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|12 min
|ARKANSAW
|25
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|3 hr
|Eric
|3
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|3 hr
|lol
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Truth
|34,225
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|StandingonPromises
|65
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Sat
|moving back
|2
|Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in...
|Mar 18
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC