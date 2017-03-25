A perfect storm of hate: These Republican bills in Arkansas would...
The clock is ticking on a trio of bills that LGBT advocates in Arkansas claim would make it effectively "illegal to be transgender" in the state. Republicans have until March 31, which marks the end of the 2017 legislative session, to pass House Bill 1986, Senate Bill 774 and House Bill 1894 before these proposals are tabled for the year.
