A perfect storm of hate: These Republ...

A perfect storm of hate: These Republican bills in Arkansas would...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

The clock is ticking on a trio of bills that LGBT advocates in Arkansas claim would make it effectively "illegal to be transgender" in the state. Republicans have until March 31, which marks the end of the 2017 legislative session, to pass House Bill 1986, Senate Bill 774 and House Bill 1894 before these proposals are tabled for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 min KantB 34,445
News Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou... 14 hr Now_What- 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 20 hr Guest 37
life after expulsion Fri This him 3
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes Fri Guest 16
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Mar 21 Capt Obvious 2
News Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i... Mar 21 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,826,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC