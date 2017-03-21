A look at the inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas in April
A look at the condemned prisoners and their cases: Ward, 60, has been on death row since 1990 for the death of a clerk found strangled in the men's room of the Little Rock convenience store where she worked. Rebecca Lynn Doss was 18. A police officer noticed no one was in the store and pulled up to find Ward walking out of the men's room.
