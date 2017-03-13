3 NW Arkansas chiefs to quit drug tas...

3 NW Arkansas chiefs to quit drug task force

Read more: NWAonline

Three police chiefs said they plan to drop out of the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force and use the $1,500 membership fee for their own departments. "It's not that the war on drugs is dead, but there are a lot more ways we can spend that money," said Joey McCormick, Tontitown police chief.

