$2.8M to be spent resurfacing roads, installing signal in SWAR
The Arkansas State Highway Commission recently approved bids totaling more than $2.8 million for five projects in Southwest Arkansas. COLUMBIA COUNTY Contract amount: $587,228.99 Project: Resurface 2.2 miles of Arkansas Highway 355 between Arkansas Highway 82 and Arkansas Highway 82B in Magnolia, Ark.
