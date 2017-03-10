15 schools, 2 systems in Arkansas keep distressed label
The Arkansas Board of Education has decided to keep the "academic distress" labels on two school systems and 15 schools, meaning those institutions will be monitored for another year. The board voted unanimously Thursday to maintain academic distress classifications for Little Rock's Covenant Keepers College Preparatory Charter School, the state-controlled Dollarway School District and 15 schools across Arkansas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|34,073
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|64
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC