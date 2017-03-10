15 schools, 2 systems in Arkansas kee...

15 schools, 2 systems in Arkansas keep distressed label

19 hrs ago

The Arkansas Board of Education has decided to keep the "academic distress" labels on two school systems and 15 schools, meaning those institutions will be monitored for another year. The board voted unanimously Thursday to maintain academic distress classifications for Little Rock's Covenant Keepers College Preparatory Charter School, the state-controlled Dollarway School District and 15 schools across Arkansas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

