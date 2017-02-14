Yesterdays
The baseball training season at Hendrix College opened yesterday afternoon, when 22 aspirants for berths on the 1917 Bulldogs' nine answered the summons of Coach Bill Headrick. The brunt of the hurling activities for the team will be borne by Eddie McCuistion and Jimmie Wahl, veterans, and Bennie Mayo, a Searcy youth who last year was barred by the Arkansas Athletic Association for alleged professionalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|16 min
|Derek
|63
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Guest
|33,789
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC