Will states protect their citizens from federal data digs? Few stand up.

10 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The Verge website asked governors in all 50 states if they'd take steps to prevent use of state databases - every thing from driver to public benefit records - by federal agencies seeking to, say, build a registry of Muslims or immigrants. Only 16 governors, not including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, responded.

