Will states protect their citizens from federal data digs? Few stand up.
The Verge website asked governors in all 50 states if they'd take steps to prevent use of state databases - every thing from driver to public benefit records - by federal agencies seeking to, say, build a registry of Muslims or immigrants. Only 16 governors, not including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, responded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|42 min
|MansassTurdCommie
|33,743
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 10
|Kirk Koebass
|1
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC