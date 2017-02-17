Veterans behind push to retain milita...

Veterans behind push to retain military retirees

20 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas positioned itself to jump from the bottom of the list of military-friendly states to the top when it exempted military retirement pay from state income tax two weeks ago, according to supporters of the measure. The state lost military retirees for the past eight years -- one of only 10 states to do so -- according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

