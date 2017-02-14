US Attorney: 7 Oklahomans responsible for Arkansas gem heist

Little Rock FBI Special Agent in Charge Diane Upchurch, left, Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner, second from left, and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Christopher Thyer listen as Jeffrey Reed, resident agent in charge of the ATF, right, speaks during a press conference in Little Rock, Ark. Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017 concerning progress made during the Violence Reduction Network initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.