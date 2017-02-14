US Attorney: 7 Oklahomans responsible for Arkansas gem heist
Little Rock FBI Special Agent in Charge Diane Upchurch, left, Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner, second from left, and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Christopher Thyer listen as Jeffrey Reed, resident agent in charge of the ATF, right, speaks during a press conference in Little Rock, Ark. Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017 concerning progress made during the Violence Reduction Network initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Authority Figure
|33,772
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Tue
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Mon
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC