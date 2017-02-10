Unwinding ObamaCare could make Arkans...

Unwinding ObamaCare could make Arkansas a model for the nation

When Arkansas legislators and then-Governor Mike Beebe expanded Medicaid to able-bodied adults through ObamaCare, supporters claimed their plan was something other states were closely watching and, before it was even implemented, was serving as a national model . What unfolded, however, was a fiscal and moral disaster that no other state dares to fully replicate.

