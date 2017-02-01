University Of Arkansas Students Kick-Off Black History Month
After a year of planning and weeks of rehearsals, the Inspirational Chorale at the University of Arkansas is ready to showcase their annual Black Music Symposium. This year students and guests speakers are centering their focus on the contributions African Americans have made to Jazz, Soul, Blues and Rock music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 min
|Actually
|33,583
|Bennie Holliman
|15 hr
|Hyfr
|2
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|_Susan_
|22,348
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 30
|shirleyknot
|2
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
|Christ Trump Hillary
|Jan 13
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC