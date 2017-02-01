University Of Arkansas Students Kick-...

University Of Arkansas Students Kick-Off Black History Month

After a year of planning and weeks of rehearsals, the Inspirational Chorale at the University of Arkansas is ready to showcase their annual Black Music Symposium. This year students and guests speakers are centering their focus on the contributions African Americans have made to Jazz, Soul, Blues and Rock music.

