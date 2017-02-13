University gun bill has church compli...

University gun bill has church complication, UA faculty member writes

10 hrs ago

Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to mandate that universities allow staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus will be before a Senate committee Wednesday and one opponent, John Pijanoski , chair of the Campus Faculty Senate at the University of Arkansas , has written about another problem with the legislation Among other contradictions in law it will create is a question about application to places of worship. Under existing law, churches may choose to allow guns on premises or not.

