Trio of Arkansans are offering up new stuff
Little Rock's Ben Richman follows up 2016's Slow Burn Panic Attack with 15 tracks of self-produced power pop on American Deadbeat . As with his first record, the former Revolutioners member plays all the instruments and has put together a nice, if slightly overlong, collection of melodic jams that mixes in a little Oasis, '90s-inspired alt-rock and classic rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|33,921
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|5 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|21
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Tue
|John
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Tue
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC