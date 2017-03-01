Trio of Arkansans are offering up new...

Trio of Arkansans are offering up new stuff

Little Rock's Ben Richman follows up 2016's Slow Burn Panic Attack with 15 tracks of self-produced power pop on American Deadbeat . As with his first record, the former Revolutioners member plays all the instruments and has put together a nice, if slightly overlong, collection of melodic jams that mixes in a little Oasis, '90s-inspired alt-rock and classic rock.

