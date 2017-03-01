Trio of Arkansans are offering up new stuff

Little Rock's Ben Richman follows up 2016's Slow Burn Panic Attack with 15 tracks of self-produced power pop on American Deadbeat . As with his first record, the former Revolutioners member plays all the instruments and has put together a nice, if slightly overlong, collection of melodic jams that mixes in a little Oasis, '90s-inspired alt-rock and classic rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.