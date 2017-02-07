Tom Cotton's immigration play: Arkans...

Tom Cotton's immigration play: Arkansas senator bids to become...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salon

With Sen. Jeff Sessions heading off to lead Donald Trump's Justice Department, there will be a large niche to fill as the leading anti-immigrant hawk in the U.S. Senate. There's a lot of power to be had in leading the nativist cause in Congress, given the Republican Party's hard lurch to the right on immigration issues and the fact that we just inaugurated a president who is committed to stoking panic about foreigners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 hr BARNEYII 33,673
Bennie Holliman Tue Gina 5
Emanuel V Alvarez Feb 4 Psych 1
News Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law Feb 3 guest 5
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Jan 30 _Susan_ 22,347
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 30 shirleyknot 2
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,816 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC