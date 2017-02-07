Tom Cotton's immigration play: Arkansas senator bids to become...

With Sen. Jeff Sessions heading off to lead Donald Trump's Justice Department, there will be a large niche to fill as the leading anti-immigrant hawk in the U.S. Senate. There's a lot of power to be had in leading the nativist cause in Congress, given the Republican Party's hard lurch to the right on immigration issues and the fact that we just inaugurated a president who is committed to stoking panic about foreigners.

