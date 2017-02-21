Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes in ...

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes in Arkansas forecast

Severe weather is in the forecast early this week in Arkansas as a strong storm system is set to cross the state. The National Weather Service in Little Rock says temperatures will again be unseasonably warm on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s expected.

