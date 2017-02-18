The open line and questions about the...

The open line and questions about the Tom Cotton town hall

Here's the Saturday open line and also an update on the town hall that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton had scheduled at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jones Center in Springdale. Ozark Indivisible , which has been pushing Cotton to meet with his constituents on health care and other issues, says it has been informed by the Jones Center that the event is no longer scheduled for that venue.

