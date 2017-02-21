The Latest: Arkansas inmates' executi...

The Latest: Arkansas inmates' executions set for April

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A bartender at the Missouri restaurant where a man accused in an apparently racially motivated bar shooting was arrested last week told a 911 dispatcher that he said he killed two Iranians and needed a place to... A bartender at the Missouri restaurant where a man accused in an apparently racially motivated bar shooting was arrested last week told a 911 dispatcher that he said he killed two Iranians and needed a place to stay while he figured out what to do. A federal appeals court has refused a request from the U.S. Justice Department to put President Donald Trump's travel ban case on hold until he issues a new executive order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... 14 min Battle Tested 11
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 hr Now_What- 33,900
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Fri Fit2Serve 65
News Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump? Fri Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clinton Name Could Be Stripped From Little Rock... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Need input Feb 22 World at Large 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Feb 21 Tommy 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,723 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC