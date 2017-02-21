The Latest: Arkansas inmates' executions set for April

A bartender at the Missouri restaurant where a man accused in an apparently racially motivated bar shooting was arrested last week told a 911 dispatcher that he said he killed two Iranians and needed a place to... A bartender at the Missouri restaurant where a man accused in an apparently racially motivated bar shooting was arrested last week told a 911 dispatcher that he said he killed two Iranians and needed a place to stay while he figured out what to do. A federal appeals court has refused a request from the U.S. Justice Department to put President Donald Trump's travel ban case on hold until he issues a new executive order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.