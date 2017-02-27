The Latest: Arkansas inmates' executi...

The Latest: Arkansas inmates' executions set for April

14 hrs ago

The Latest on Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson setting execution dates for eight inmates on death row : Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed proclamations on Monday to schedule executions for the eight death row inmates starting on April 17. Two convicted murderers are scheduled for lethal injection that day: Bruce Earl Ward and Don William Davis. The other scheduled executions are on April 20 for Ledelle Lee and Stacey Eugene Johnson, April 24 for Marcel W. Williams and Jack Harold Jones, and April 27 for Kenneth D. Williams and Jason F. McGehee.

