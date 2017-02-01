The Hill: Arkansas native Tolliver booted from DNC chairman race for...

The Hill: Arkansas native Tolliver bo...

The Hill is reporting that the Democratic National Committee has booted Arkansas native Vincent Tolliver out of the race for DNC chair after he wrote an email criticizing the Muslim faith of Rep. Keith Ellison . The Hill reports they received a Jan. 5 email from Tolliver in which Tolliver said Ellison shouldn't be DNC chair because of Islam's views on homosexuality.

