Tax-cut trade-off in bill dismays anti-tax group
List of lawmakers who signed Americans for Tax Reform's pledge to oppose and vote against any and all efforts to increase taxes. Rep. Charlene Fite said she was surprised to see Americans for Tax Reform criticize her legislation that would exempt military retirement benefits from state income taxes and cut the special excise tax on soft-drink syrup in exchange for raising three other taxes.
