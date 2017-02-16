Supreme Court asked to take Arkansas birth certificate case
Attorneys for two same-sex couples want the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Arkansas ruling preventing married gay couples from getting the names of both spouses on their children's birth certificates without a court order. Attorneys for the couples and for the National Center for Lesbian Rights argue that a ruling late last year from the Arkansas Supreme Court undermines the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
