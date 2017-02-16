Supreme Court Asked To Reverse Arkansas Law That Denies Birth Certificates For Gay Couples
A ruling that upholds an Arkansas law that denies birth certificates for same-sex married couples has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Arkansas Supreme Court in December upheld the state law that requires the Department of Health to list the biological parents on a child's birth certificate, even if the child is subsequently adopted by a gay or lesbian couple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 min
|nature lover
|33,798
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC