States in US West mark 75th anniversa...

States in US West mark 75th anniversary of internment order

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Carol Suzuki, Lynn Fuchigami Longfellow, middle and June Arima Schumann on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, display a copy of a poster in a hearing room in the Oregon State Capitol that notified Japanese-Americans they would be sent to relocation camps. The slogan #NeverAgain has been emblazoned on the poster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min Rita 33,835
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... 7 hr disenchat 1
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Fri Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
Bennie Holliman Feb 7 Gina 5
Emanuel V Alvarez Feb 4 Psych 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC