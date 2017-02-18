States in US West mark 75th anniversary of internment order
Carol Suzuki, Lynn Fuchigami Longfellow, middle and June Arima Schumann on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, display a copy of a poster in a hearing room in the Oregon State Capitol that notified Japanese-Americans they would be sent to relocation camps. The slogan #NeverAgain has been emblazoned on the poster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|Rita
|33,835
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|7 hr
|disenchat
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Derek
|63
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 14
|Captain Obvious
|2
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|Feb 13
|RalphB
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC