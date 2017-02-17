State plans' study finds higher cost for obesity
The health plans covering public school and state employees in 2015 spent an average of about 31 percent more on obese employees or their obese spouses than they did on others, a report found. According to the report by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, the plans spent an average of $4,302 in 2015 on health expenses for employees and spouses whose reported height and weight indicated they were obese, compared with an average of $3,270 on slimmer employees and spouses.
