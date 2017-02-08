Sierra Club: 'Rutledge never misses an opportunity to fight for dirtier air.'

I mentioned this morning that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is trying to get federal court to stop the implementation of a federal clean air protection plan aiming to protect the state's parks and wilderness areas. The Sierra Club, which filed the lawsuit that led to the plan in the first place, issued the following statement in response to Rutledge filing for a stay to stop its implementation: Attorney General Rutledge never misses an opportunity to fight for dirtier air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.