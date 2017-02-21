Shrine to dining: Inaugural class of Arkansas Food Hall of Fame to be inducted next week

A few years ago, a staff member at the governor's office ran across the Alabama Barbecue Hall of Fame, and sent a note to the Department of Arkansas Heritage suggesting somebody should take a look at that. In June 2015, Stacy Hurst, who directs that department, did just that, pulling together a small committee of Arkansas foodies, historians and enthusiasts to explore the idea of creating an Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

