Senate defeats resolutions on amendments to prohibit same-sex marriage and ban abortion
The Arkansas Senat e fell a vote short today of approving resolution calling on Congress to propose a constitutional convention to ban same-sex marriage and then followed with a similar vote on an amendment aimed at banning abortion. The vote was 17-7 on the marriage resolution and 17-6 on the abortion measure.
