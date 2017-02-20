Senate defeats resolutions on amendme...

Senate defeats resolutions on amendments to prohibit same-sex marriage and ban abortion

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The Arkansas Senat e fell a vote short today of approving resolution calling on Congress to propose a constitutional convention to ban same-sex marriage and then followed with a similar vote on an amendment aimed at banning abortion. The vote was 17-7 on the marriage resolution and 17-6 on the abortion measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr Reality Check 33,855
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case 15 hr George Nunn 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Sun disenchat 1
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Feb 17 Derek 63
News House passes measure to block Satanic monument Feb 14 Captain Obvious 2
News Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro... Feb 13 RalphB 5
Bennie Holliman Feb 7 Gina 5
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,034,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC