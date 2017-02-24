Sen. Cotton: Never Going to Please All 3 Million Arkansans
Sen. Tom Cotton said Friday he agrees with people shouting at his town hall this week that he works for them - but at the same time, he works for 3 million other Arkansas residents as well who could not be in that room. "I have to listen to all of them," the Arkansas Republican told Fox News' "Fox and Friends" program.
