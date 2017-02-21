Schools briefed on gain, loss of 2017-18 U.S. aid

The Arkansas Department of Education has released estimated federal grant amounts for school districts in 2017-18 that reflect funding formula changes in a new federal law and the population shifts within the state. The state's once small but now rapidly growing school systems are more likely to see increases in their federal grants for poor students, special education and teacher training, while other districts could see declines as compared with funding levels in past years if the estimates are accurate, Arkansas Education Department leaders said last week.

