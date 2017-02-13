Sarah Huckabee supports Trump's unsupported voter claim with unsupported Arkansas story
Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee d rew on an Arkansas anecdote in a national television appearance Sunday to defend President Trump's unsupported claim that illegal voters accounted for his popular vote loss to Hillary Clinton. A review by Think Progress found no evidence to support Huckabee's claim of illegal voting in Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Michael
|33,748
|Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT pro...
|13 hr
|RalphB
|5
|House passes measure to block Satanic monument
|Feb 10
|Kirk Koebass
|1
|Bennie Holliman
|Feb 7
|Gina
|5
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|Feb 4
|Psych
|1
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Feb 3
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC