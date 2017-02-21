Rise in mumps outbreaks prompts offic...

Rise in mumps outbreaks prompts officials to weigh third vaccine dose - Fri, 24 Feb 2017 PST

Federal health officials are evaluating the benefit of an additional dose of the mumps vaccine because of the increasing number of mumps outbreaks since 2006. More than 5,000 cases of the contagious viral illness were reported last year in the United States, the most in a decade.

