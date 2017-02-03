Rich Mountain Community College merges with UA System
Rich Mountain Community College of Mena has officially merged with the University of Arkansas System, Arkansas Business reports . The college will now be known as the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain, or UA Rich Mountain.
