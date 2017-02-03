Revenue Dip Complicates Arkansas Tax Cut Push
LITTLE ROCK - Less than 24 hours after signing into law an income tax cut he said would boost the state's economy, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson came back to report grim news: Several state agencies needed to plan for possible budget cuts after the state's revenue dipped $57 million below forecast.
