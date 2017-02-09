Restaurant Transitions: Capers repair...

Restaurant Transitions: Capers repairs progressing; Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists named

Capers on Cantrell Road is still in the process of repair and rebuilding after a January cold snap caused a pipe to burst in the attic. Progress is being made in the repairs at Capers, 14502 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, where last month a cold snap resulted in a burst pipe in the fire suppression system in the attic and caused quite a bit of damage.

