Republican lawmakers faced down angry voters during a week of...
Republican Rep. Leonard Lance faced a raucous, record town-hall crowd in his New Jersey district this week, where he was constantly told that he needed to "do your job." He said forcing President Donald Trump to turn over tax returns would be an "overreach from Congress" and that he didn't like Congress going after the "returns of a private individual."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|22 min
|BHM5267
|9
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|33,900
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clinton Name Could Be Stripped From Little Rock...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Need input
|Feb 22
|World at Large
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Feb 21
|Tommy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC