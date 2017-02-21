Republican lawmakers faced down angry...

Republican lawmakers faced down angry voters during a week of...

Republican Rep. Leonard Lance faced a raucous, record town-hall crowd in his New Jersey district this week, where he was constantly told that he needed to "do your job." He said forcing President Donald Trump to turn over tax returns would be an "overreach from Congress" and that he didn't like Congress going after the "returns of a private individual."

