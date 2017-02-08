Proposed constitutional amendments pile up on filing deadline: torts, ...
Today is the deadline for the Arkansas legislature to file joint resolutions - that is, legislatively referred amendments to the state constitution - and the Capitol is seeing a flurry of last-minute filings from members. Many of the proposals are "shell bills," meaning they're simply placeholders that contain no substance but will later be amended by their sponsors.
