Proposal backed on suit damages
More than half of the state House's members and nearly half the senators have signed up to support a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit attorneys' contingency fees and punitive damages. The proposal also would give the Legislature -- not the Arkansas Supreme Court -- the authority to set the rules of pleading, practice and procedure for all courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emanuel V Alvarez
|7 hr
|Psych
|1
|Bennie Holliman
|16 hr
|Pyt
|4
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|bookmiller shannon
|33,626
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|Fri
|guest
|5
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 30
|shirleyknot
|2
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC