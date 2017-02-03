Proposal backed on suit damages

Proposal backed on suit damages

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

More than half of the state House's members and nearly half the senators have signed up to support a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit attorneys' contingency fees and punitive damages. The proposal also would give the Legislature -- not the Arkansas Supreme Court -- the authority to set the rules of pleading, practice and procedure for all courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emanuel V Alvarez 7 hr Psych 1
Bennie Holliman 16 hr Pyt 4
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 19 hr bookmiller shannon 33,626
News Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law Fri guest 5
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) Jan 30 _Susan_ 22,347
Any one familar with something called gang stal... Jan 30 shirleyknot 2
1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high Jan 22 Truck 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC