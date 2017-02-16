'Political Correct is the world's new...

'Political Correct is the world's newest relgiion'

Participating in a conference in the Binyamin Region town of Psagot on Tuesday night were former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, MK Yehuda Glick , Biinyamin Regional Council Deputy Head Yisrael Gantz, Rabbi Avraham Gisser, and Yigal Dilamoni. The conference was held to support Judea and Samaria, and Huckabee brought with him a group of 400 American tourists.

