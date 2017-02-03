Police say 2 dead in shooting at Arkansas home
Lt. Scott Snyder told KAIT-TV that officers investigating a reported shooting found the two dead Saturday afternoon. Police say a third person who was in the home at the time of the shooting escaped.
