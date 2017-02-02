Police: Man Convicted Of Two DWIs Faces Third
Christopher D. Dunn, 23, of Bonanza was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated for the third time and driving with a suspended license for previously driving while intoxicated. Dunn was convicted of the first two DWIs, according to police.
Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
