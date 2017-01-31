Police: 2 arrested after newborn's remains found in refrigerator of Arkansas home
Police have arrested two women after a newborn's remains were found in the kitchen refrigerator of a Northwest Arkansas home. Mary Williams, 38, and Vickie Falconio, 69, both of Ozark, are being held on charges of concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse, according to a statement from the Ozark Police Department.
