Online sales tax legislation advances
Two bills aimed at raising state revenue through the collection of sales and use tax on online purchases cleared their first hurdles this week. Senate Bill 140, filed by Sen. Jake Files , passed on a voice vote in the Senate Revenue and Tax Committee on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|Peter
|33,617
|Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
|9 hr
|guest
|5
|Bennie Holliman
|10 hr
|Gina
|3
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|_Susan_
|22,347
|Any one familar with something called gang stal...
|Jan 30
|shirleyknot
|2
|1995 Chevy s10 5speed idle really high
|Jan 22
|Truck
|1
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Jan 14
|Movingover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC