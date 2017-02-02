Online sales tax legislation advances

13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Two bills aimed at raising state revenue through the collection of sales and use tax on online purchases cleared their first hurdles this week. Senate Bill 140, filed by Sen. Jake Files , passed on a voice vote in the Senate Revenue and Tax Committee on Wednesday.

