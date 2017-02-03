On the Record

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Capital One Bank USA vs. Jessica H. Pickens, default; Discover Bank vs. Tiffany D. Willis, default; TD Bank USA vs. Timothy W. Phillips, default; Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Charlotte Ford, default; Patricia Lucille Norcott vs. Lyndale Lane English, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle. Frank Brown vs. Tatayana Brown, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; State of Arkansas vs. Michael Starling, property forfeiture; The Links at Texarkana vs. Kamekah Foster, unlawful detainer; Checkk Properties LLC vs. Rustin Russel & other unknown occupants of 4101 Garland, unlawful detainer.

