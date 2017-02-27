Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield arrested Saturday morning
Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested Saturday morning in Arkansas. The Washington County sheriff's office charged him with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing.
